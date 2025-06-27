Lecturers in Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic and Gidan Waya College of Education say NYSC corps members now earn more than them

Both staff and students decry collapsing infrastructure, including uninhabitable hostels and lack of basic amenities, with snakes and rodents reportedly overtaking dormitories

With transportation and food costs skyrocketing, academic staff called on Governor Uba Sani to implement the CONTEDISS salary structure

Lecturers in Kaduna State’s tertiary institutions have voiced strong dissatisfaction over what they describe as a humiliating pay disparity between themselves and serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Specifically, lecturers at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, and the Kaduna state College of Education, Gidan Waya, were among those hardest hit.

While corps members receive up to ₦77,000 monthly, many experienced lecturers earn as little as ₦63,000, prompting calls for immediate government intervention.

"We train them, yet they earn more than us" — Lecturers lament

Lecturers expressed pain that they feel insulted that those they train are being paid more than them.

“This is disheartening. How do you expect a family man with over 10 years’ experience to survive on ₦65,000 in this economy?" they said.

The issue has triggered an exodus of experienced staff. At Gidan Waya, many have reportedly left for better-paying institutions like Kaduna State University.

“Genesis, Nathan, Simeon, Nura... all of them have gone,” one lecturer listed, while others lamented being overworked and underpaid.

Students, staff decry decaying infrastructure

Beyond salaries, both staff and students have raised alarm over the collapsing infrastructure at the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

Hostel buildings are overtaken by weeds, windows and roofs have caved in, and walls are riddled with cracks. Snakes and rodents have reportedly taken over the premises, rendering the hostels uninhabitable, as reported by Punch.

Students now live off-campus where they face skyrocketing rent, while battling a lack of water, electricity, and sanitary facilities.

“Learning in this environment is a nightmare,” one female student said.

Local economy suffers as college declines

The deterioration of the college is also hurting local businesses. Traders say economic activity in Gidan Waya has slowed dramatically.

“When the school was functioning well, the town was buzzing. Now it’s dry,” said local trader Yosi Barnabas.

Lecturers attribute their stagnating salaries to the Kaduna State Government’s refusal to implement the CONTEDISS salary structure, which is already in use in many federal and other state colleges.

Non-academic staff confirm the claim, saying salaries have remained static even as the cost of living skyrockets.

Rising costs worsen hardship for underpaid staff

Increased transport and food costs have worsened the plight of academic workers.

Commuting costs have quadrupled, with a trip from Gidan Waya to Kaduna now costing ₦7,000, up from ₦1,500 in 2022. The cost of a bag of rice has surged from ₦8,000 to over ₦100,000, while sachet water has jumped from ₦100 to ₦500.

“Our cars are grounded, our children are out of school, and our colleagues are sick and dying,” a senior staff member said in frustration.

Strike suspended amid government talks

Although a recent three-day warning strike by academic unions was suspended after intervention by top state officials, tensions remain high.

Stakeholders and staff alike are now calling on Governor Uba Sani to take swift and decisive action to address the sector’s collapse.

“Kaduna’s future depends on the quality of its education. If this continues, we risk losing an entire generation,” warned one concerned educator.

Polytechnic workers begin 3-day strike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP) has announced the plan to embark on a three-day warning strike across the nation.

The union said the strike is due to a threat to the career progression of its members.

