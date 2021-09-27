Governor Wike has raised allegation that there are plans to rig the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

The outspoken governor and chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed this ahead of October 1

Going further, the governor raised concerns over why Nigeria is yet to adopt the electronic mode of transmission of election results

As Nigeria clocks 61 years on Friday, October 1, Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has raised an alarm over alleged plans to rig the 2023 general elections.

He made the allegation on Sunday during an interdenominational church service in commemoration of the nation’s Independence Anniversary at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has raised an alarm over alleged plans to rig the 2023 general elections. Photo: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

“Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent, we are talking about how we will plot to rig an election in 2023,” the Governor said.

He also raised concerns over why Nigeria is yet to adopt the electronic mode of transmission of election results.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He believes Nigerians should have had a good reason to celebrate the country at 61 if the electoral system is made a little stronger by introducing electronic transmission of results.

“Transmit a result electronically to show the transparency, to show that really the person you are declaring won the election is the problem,” he said.

“I thought by now, we should be talking about how this country will be competing with other developed nations.”

The governor also lamented the societal ills in the country, blaming poor leadership for Nigeria’s challenges.

Wike, therefore, charged Nigerians to take personal responsibility to ensure that the values that will entrench better society are strengthened as the country marks 61 years of independence amid the socio-cultural problems and ethnoreligious intolerance.

According to him, it feels disappointing that Nigeria at 61 years is yet to have truly independent legislative and judicial arms that can check the excesses of the executive, especially in the management of finances.

Speaking further, he lamented that the legislature is not playing its role of holding the executive to account.

He took a swipe at the National Assembly for not checking the excesses of the Federal Government, especially with respect to excessive borrowings.

Wike added, “what are we celebrating about 61 years old? We have a congress (where) anything goes. Where is the legislature? A legislature that cannot speak, a legislature where anything they bring is right?

“A legislature that cannot say that Nigeria has gotten to the age of conducting a free and fair election, a legislature that will close your eye anytime they bring money, borrow you borrow.

“Where are the courts? The courts have been intimidated; the judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear of what will happen,” Wike said.

PDP insists Jonathan will not defect to APC

In a related development, the PDP has declared that former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is not contemplating joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run on its platform as a presidential candidate in 2023.

The acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said the ex-president has assured them that he would not dump the PDP.

He said speculations about Jonathan going to APC were laid to rest during a meeting he and others had with the former president.

PDP governors slam Umahi

On their part, governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole when he was in the party.

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general elections as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone.

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng