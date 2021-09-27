Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri has issued a public apology to the family members of popular dancer Janemena

Kpokpogri’s apology comes after a video surfaced which countered claims of meeting the dancer just once

The apology was posted on his official Instagram page and he admitted bringing disrepute and drama upon the family

Prince Kpokpogri has bowed to pressure and finally issued a public apology to the family members of the dancer, Janemena, who was roped into his controversy with actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that Tonto in a call-out post shared on her IG page had disclosed that Kpokpogri has old and recent clips of his intimate moments with the dancer.

Kpokpogri apologises to Janemena's family. Photo: @janemena/@kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

Tonto’s claim had stirred drama online with Kpokpogri instantly coming out to say he only met the dancer once and their relationship afterwards has been through phone communication.

Well, Kpokpogri has been forced to apologise following the emergence of a video in which he was sighted with Janemena alongside other parties.

See video below:

Apologising to the dancer’s husband, Kpokpogri wrote:

"First and foremost, I also want to use this medium to apologise to Jane’s Husband, Mr Andre, it’s an unfortunate incident on how your wife was dragged into this."

He went on to offer his sincere apologies to her parents and other family members. See his post below:

Social media users react

The apology from Kpkpogri stirred different reactions in the online community. Read what people had to say below:

ochuko_19 said:

"Guilty conscience. Go to their houses and apologise to them. Don’t disturb us."

luchee_u said:

"I didn’t believe the story at first, I was shocked when I saw her in his house from one other blog in every rumor there is an atom of truth indeed!!"

xslimshaddy_ said:

"If you did it…say I did it this your apology is for what now."

adornedbyely said:

"Guilty conscience is that you?"

chefbeebah said:

"Mstewwww, his case is that of "he who the gods wants to destroy he first make them mad"

komeeewilliams said:

"Oga you seem to be putting in so much energy for someone that is innocent."

Kpokpogri debunks DSS arrest rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kpokpogri in a video dismissed rumours that he was picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS) after Tonto took legal actions against him.

In the video, Kpokpogri noted that the actress cannot use Nigeria security to do her hatchet job and also noted that she has nothing on him.

The video got more people sharing their opinion on the matter.

