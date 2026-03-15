A Turkish football commentator has named Galatasaray’s most important player after Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been the team’s best player since he joined the club on loan from Napoli in the summer of 2024

The Super Eagles striker won the hearts of the Galatasaray fans with his impressive performances since joining

A Turkish football commentator has named Galatasaray's most important player behind striker Victor Osimhen after the win over Istanbul Basaksehir on March 14, 2026.

Galatasaray defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 in the derby with goals from Wilfred Singo, Victor Osimhen and youngster Renato Nhaga for his first league goal.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The win was a second consecutive derby win, having defeated Besiktas 1-0 last week, and on the back of a UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool.

There is no rest for the players as Galatasaray resumed training immediately ahead of the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool at Anfield.

Osimhen was influential in the first leg, assisting Mario Lemina’s goal and scored but was disallowed due to Baris Alper Yilmaz being offside in the buildup.

Pundit praises Ugurcan Cakir

Turkish pundit Haluk Yurekli praised Victor Osimhen as an important member of the Galatasaray and admitted that everyone was moved to tears when the striker reacted emotionally against Liverpool.

Galatasaray fans unveiled a banner in honour of the striker's late mother and it moved the Super Eagles star to tears.

“Victor Osimhen is a very valuable part of the Galatasaray family. When Osimhen's eyes filled with tears today, my eyes filled with tears too. I would give anything for Osimhen's tears! Everyone's eyes must have filled with tears, everyone's hair must have stood on end,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Yurekli, despite acknowledging Osimhen, also praised goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as another important player as much as the Nigerian forward is.

“There were crucial moments for Galatasaray. Uğurcan Çakır is playing a key role in Galatasaray's progress to the round of 16. He's delivering a performance as valuable as Osimhen's,” he added.

Galatasaray paid €27.5 million to sign the Turkish national team goalkeeper from Trabzonspor, and despite criticism over the fee, he has proven his worth.

Ugurcan Cakir celebrates after Galatasaray beat Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Cakir sends message to Liverpool

Cakir after keeping another clean sheet in the derby turned his attention to the crucial Champions League match against Liverpool, which Galatasaray has a one-goal advantage.

“We beat Liverpool 1-0 here [Rams Park]. This match was important for us. The 3 points were very valuable,” he said.

“Now we'll start thinking about the Liverpool match. We want to continue in the Champions League. I hope we succeed.”

Irfan Saraloglu reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Irfan Saraloglu spoke to the media after leading Galatasaray to a 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the derby.

Saraloglu, stood in for his boss Okan Buruk, who was suspended. He applauded the players and confirmed that attention has immediately turned to Liverpool clash.

Source: Legit.ng