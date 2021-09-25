Amid reports that the government of the United Kingdom does not recognise some of the vaccines administered to people in Nigeria, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, has described the claim as false.

Recall that Nigeria received millions of doses of vaccines by different manufacturers in previous months.

However, Laing in a statement explained that the UK recognises four COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they were manufactured, Daily Trust reports.

1. Oxford-AstraZeneca

2. Moderna

3. Pfizer

4. Johnson and Johnson

According to the British envoy, the UK Government has donated no fewer than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility, Channels TV adds.

COVID-19: FG reacts to UK's new travel advisory on vaccination

Recall that the federal government debunked claims that the government of the United Kingdom does not recognise various COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said contrary to this claim, the UK government recognises all vaccines administered in Nigeria.

Faisal made the clarification in Abuja on Tuesday, September 21, at the weekly press briefings on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign which was attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

He said concerns have been raised since the UK Government released a new travel advisory which would take effect from October 4, 2021.

Mass roll-out as FG takes COVID-19 vaccination to churches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the Nigerian government had announced its plan to take its COVID-19 vaccination plans to churches.

The campaign tagged "Sunday vaccination" would have health workers going to various churches on Sunday to administer vaccines to worshippers.

According to the NPHCDA, the move is to ensure that all Nigerians are captured and vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 vaccine.

The NPHCDA boss thanked Christian leaders for giving access to vaccination teams access to their churches during Sunday services.

