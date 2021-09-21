COVID-19: India Considers Exporting Vaccine to Africa as Pandemic Hits Harder

India said it is contemplating resuming COVID-19 vaccine export to Africa in its efforts to help the continent fight the deadly scourge

India said it is considering exporting COVID-19 vaccines to other countries with a keen focus on Africa as the continent continues to face the tough reality of the deadly pandemic.

The Asian country, which is the biggest maker of vaccines overall in the world, had in April 2021 suspended the vaccine export in a move that the government said would allow adult Indians to get vaccinated as the infection figures exploded.

India has vaccinated 61% of its adult population and is now focusing on helping Africa with COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: John McLewins

According to Worldometers, India sits behind the United States on the log of countries battling COVID-19 with 33,563,421 cases and 446,080 deaths as of Thursday, September 23.

With the country now succeeding in stemming the tide and vaccinating 61% of its adult population, India said it is considering resuming exports of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, Reuters reports.

The resumption of exports deliberations came ahead of Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, the United States capital.

India overtakes US in total vaccine doses given despite casualties

Meanwhile, in what appears as a step towards the right direction in combating the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, India has overtaken the United States in the log of countries administering vaccine doses.

The Asian nation is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic that is still buffeting over 200 countries and territories in the world.

the Indian government is setting the wheel on the fast lane in ensuring that everyone is safe through vaccination.

The official statement disclosed that 32.36 Cr. COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive (NVD)

This is a milestone that has placed the country above the US which has recorded over 34 million cases since the plague began in 2019.

