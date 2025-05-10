Jens Lehmann's ex-wife Conny has confirmed her divorce from the former Arsenal goalkeeper, ending their 25-year marriage.

The couple have long lived separately, with Conny moving out of their villa in Starnberg since 2022

Lehman was part of Arsenal's invincible squad and led the London club to the 2006 Champions League final

Conny Lehmann has announced that she is no longer married to former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

The couple, now separated, first met in 1995 and got married in October 1999.

Reports claim the former German international spent last year’s Oktoberfest celebrating with younger women, while his ex-wife was seen enjoying the event with friends.

Build-up to Conny’s divorce from Jens Lehmann

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann faced legal trouble after being accused of using a chainsaw to damage the roof beams of his neighbour’s newly built garage in the summer of 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, Lehmann was initially fined £112,500 after being found guilty of property damage and attempting to mislead a German court.

Following a successful appeal, he received a suspended prison sentence and a higher fine of over £350,000.

Criminal charges were later dropped after Lehmann reached an out-of-court settlement with his neighbour, reportedly worth more than £50,000.

Conny confirms split from Jens Lehmann

Conny Lehmann has publicly confirmed her divorce from former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

According to Bild, the 52-year-old revealed she is no longer in a relationship and is open to meeting new people.

She moved out of their villa in Starnberg, Germany, which has since been listed for sale by a Munich real estate agent at €12.9 million (£10.9 million).

The former couple share two children: Mats (24) and Lieselotta (18). She said:

"I am single, I am very single."

Lehmann arrested for drink-driving after Oktoberfest

German football legend Jens Lehmann was fined £60,000 by authorities for drink-driving following the 2024 Oktoberfest celebrations.

According to Goal, Lehmann failed a breathalyser test and reportedly vomited twice during the incident. He was not accompanied by his wife but was seen with several young women in a separate area.

The 55-year-old was pulled over by police around 1:30 a.m. while still wearing traditional lederhosen.

The former goalkeeper has filed an appeal, with a trial scheduled for Thursday, April 3, and his driver’s licence has since been confiscated.

Lehmann speaks ahead of PSG vs Arsenal second leg

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League winner Jens Lehmann expressed confidence that Arsenal will keep a clean sheet when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes on May 7.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper predicted that the Gunners would score two goals, just as they did in their quarter-final victory over Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Lehmann, who also previously managed FC Augsburg, praised Mikel Arteta for bringing stability to the squad, noting the club’s back-to-back second-place finishes in the English Premier League.

