The federal government has devised another means to ensure more Nigerians are vaccinated against COVID-19

The executive director of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said vaccination teams have been going to churches for he called "Sunday vaccination"

Shuaib explained that the move was to ensure that those who could not get vaccinated at the designated centres are able to do so right at their worship centres

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced its plan to take COVID-19 vaccination to Christian worship centres.

The Punch reported that the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this on Tuesday, September 14, in Abuja, during the sensitization of Christian leaders on the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

The federal government announces its plan to take COVID-19 vaccination to Christian worship centres. Photo credit: National Primary Health Care Development Agency

Source: Facebook

Shuaib explained that the agency decided to introduce "Sunday vaccination" in a bid to ensure that members of the Christian community have the opportunity to be vaccinated at their churches.

The NPHCDA boss thanked Christian leaders for giving access to vaccination teams access to their churches during Sunday services.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a brief statement posted on its Facebook page, the NPHCDA noted that the role of Christian leaders cannot be overemphasised in giving messages of hope, changing behaviour, combating fake news, rumours and encouraging Nigerians to take the vaccine.

FG considers sanction for Nigerians who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there were indications that the federal government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The NPHCDA boss, Shuaib, gave the hint in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31. He said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

Shuaib was quoted to have said:

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins."

Ondo state makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory

Similarly, residents of Ondo state were recently given a two-week ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rising cases of infections across the country.

The southwest state made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory amid the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Monday, August 30.

Source: Legit