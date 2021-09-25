The All Progressives Grand Alliance will flag-off election campaign for Professor Chukwuma Soludo

The flag-off campaign wwas held on Saturday, September 25, at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra state

Soludo, APGA Anambra governorship candidate has expressed confidence in winning the gubernatorial poll

Awka - Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has flagged off the election campaign of Professor Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Channels TV reports that the rally took place at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital on Saturday, September 25.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has flagged off Professor Chukwuma Soludo's governorship campaign. Photo credit: @ProfCharlesSoludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo, was formally presented as the candidate of APGA in the November 6 election, a routine act that signifies the politician is the authentic candidate of the party.

Those present at the event include the incumbent Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, his wife, Mrs Ebele, and APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye.

The couple, Soludo, his wife Mrs Nonye, and Oye among the people who took turns to address the crowd of party supporters at the event.

In another report by The Cable, Soludo assured his supporters that their votes will count. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor speaking at the commencement of his campaign said Anambra isn’t Imo state.

According to him, Governor Willie Obiano has done very well for Anambra,state, which is why the people want the party to continue.

