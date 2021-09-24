Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, the head of African Democratic Congress' governorship campaign organisation, has quit the party

According to Chuma-Odili, he is also resigning entirely from active and partisan politics as from

The former campaign DG in a statement revealed that he intends to venture into some new challenges

With less than three months to the Anambra gubernatorial poll, the director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili has resigned from the party and active politics.

The Nation reports that Chuma-Odili made this known in a statement he issued and sent to the party’s governorship candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo and national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, the chief strategist of Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo's campaign organisation has resigned from his position. Photo credit: Comr Chuma

Source: Facebook

He explained that his decision to quit effective from Wednesday, September 22, was to allow him take on some new challenges, P.M News added.

The former campaign DG popularly known as Ogene Igbo said he quit partisan politics to enable him as a professional journalist “do the right thing”.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Anambra election: APGA governorship aspirant defects to APC

Earlier, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) suffered a big blow following the defection of its former governorship aspirant, Nonso Okafor, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okafor, who is currently representing Nnewi North constituency at the Anambra state House of Assembly, on Wednesday, September 8, confirmed he dumped APGA.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, the lawmaker said he was betrayed by the party leaders who gave him assurance that there would be a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

INEC finally reveals PDP's authentic candidate recognised by court

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) named Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

No candidate was listed for the PDP when the electoral commission first published the list of candidates for the poll.

However, INEC national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, September 9, said the commission decided to recognise Ozigbo based on the latest order by the Court of Appeal in Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng News