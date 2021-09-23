A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, Senator Stella Oduah, has said that the party would be victory in the forthcoming poll in the state

Senator Oduah, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, said the APGA would be defeated

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the governorship election in the state on November 6

Awka, Anambra - The senator representing Anambra North at the Senate, Senator Stella Oduah, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would be defeated in the next governorship poll in the state.

The Nation reports that she said that no person or political party can stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the November 6, election.

Senator Stella Odua has said that the APC would win the next Anambra election.

Legit.ng gathered that she promised to deliver the zone to APC and the governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba during the election.

Oduah spoke during the APC stakeholders meeting in Awka, the state capital.

She called all the leaders and aggrieved persons to close ranks for the party’s victory.

The senator said:

“We are committed to deploying everything in our arsenal to ensure victory for the APC in Anambra North come November 6(2021) and this is not a contest I take lightly, as I have immense respect and confidence in the ability of Senator Andy Uba to turn, and position, Anambra to a state every Anambrarian can be proud of.

“That being said, I am making a personal commitment to ensure victory for our great party and the work has already begun, in the way and manner our various support groups, NGOs and teeming supporters spread across the length and breadth of Anambra North have already been deployed in a massive polling unit to polling unit campaign drive.”

She urged aggrieved members of the party to close ranks saying “especially at this material time our state is experiencing an existential threat that would require the input of all well-meaning Anambrarians to save it from the quagmire it currently finds itself in.

