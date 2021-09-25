More than a year after his appointment, former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has been officially installed as the chancellor of the Kaduna State University

Sanusi's appointment as KASU's chancellor was first announced in March 2020 by the Kaduna state government

The former traditional ruler took over from Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, the pioneer chancellor of the university

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Former Kano Emir, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been installed as the chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this via his verified Facebook page on Saturday, September 25.

His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Kano emir, has been installed as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU). Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai who shared photos of the event added that Sanusi chaired the combined fourth convocation of the university after the installation.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kaduna state governor had on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, honoured the former traditional ruler with the appointment.

Sanusi's appointment was made known in a statement from the Kaduna government house signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor's special adviser on media and communication.

He took over from Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, the pioneer chancellor, who was appointed back in 2005.

Congratulations pour in

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Facebook to congratulate the former emir on the appointment.

Aderonke Olukaiye Morireoluwa said:

"Well deserved, congratulations to the 14th emir of Kano HRH M Sanusi II, God bless governor El-Rufai for standing by him throughout his trying time.

"We all need friends like governor El-Rufai, God bless my state of birth. (Kaduna)."

Isah Musa Vatsa said:

"Congratulations, Your Royal Highness may your appointment bring desire result to KASU, progress to Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

"Thus, I read through people's comments i urge those against to have a rethink because HRH has a place in Nigeria history."

Bitrus Samaila Kyangmah said:

"If HRH Muhammadu Sanusi remains the down-to-earth & public-spirited person that he is, I will expect him to use his Chancellorship status & closeness to Gov Elrufa'i to upturn the callous & inhuman increment in tuition in KASU sanctioned by the Governor."

