Nigerians have been advised to quit casting aspersions on their leaders due to the hardship in the country

The advice was given by the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Lamido Sanusi in Sokoto state

Sanusi was speaking in the northwest state in his capacity as the leader of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria

Sokoto - Former Emir of Kano and leader of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, has counselled Nigerians to stop insulting and cursing their leaders.

He made the call while addressing Tijjaniyya adherents from seven states of the northwest geopolitical zone on Tuesday, September 21 in Sokoto state, according to a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Sanusi Lamido frowns at citizens who curse and insult Nigerian leaders. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido

Source: UGC

The former Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor advised that instead of cursing leaders, Tijjaniyya adherents and Nigerians, in general, should be prayerful, expressing optimism that Nigeria will be better.

He also warned against disobedience to constituted authorities, noting that things should be done in accordance with the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was quoted as saying:

“We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders over hardship because the Holy Prophet discouraged that.

“We shall not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it.

“We must change for the better and remain committed to peace and development of our societies.”

The Islamic leader also urged members of the sect to be politically active as the 2023 election approaches.

Meanwhile, a public affairs commentator, Sunny Ikhioya has stated that unless all ethnic nations come together and agree that the Nigerian state will be paramount, Nigeria's situation will begin to change.

Ikhioya noted this in a piece he authored titled 'Resolving the Nigerian curse' and published in the Vanguard newspaper.

Third Force emerges ahead of 2023

In a related development, some prominent Nigerians have established a third force, Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP ahead of the 2023 polls.

The founders of RNP say they launched the political platform to give Nigerians an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara state; Ahmed Abdulfatai, former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, former minister of education; Professor Tunde Adeniran and former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke among others.

Osinbajo calls for national unity, healing

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity. Vice President has been at the forefront of preaching peace in the country.

The VP specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Source: Legit.ng