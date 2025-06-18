Lagos Police confirm that the gun-like object in Pastor Adefarasin's viral video is a stun gun, not a firearm, and clarify that it's classified as prohibited anti-riot equipment

Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily surrendered to the police, cooperated with the investigation, and provided a cautionary statement, with the outcome of the inquiry pending

Adefarasin was granted administrative bail as the investigation into the incident continues, with the police promising transparency and further updates on the case

The Lagos state Police Command has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the viral video featuring Pastor Paul Adefarasin, confirming that the gun-like object seen in the footage is not a firearm.

The police clarified that the object was a stun gun, which is classified as prohibited anti-riot equipment.

The Police made the clarification in a statement posted on the command’s official X handle (formerly Twitter).

The statement followed widespread concerns after the video surfaced, showing the House on the Rock founder holding what appeared to be a gun while driving an unregistered vehicle.

The footage led to public outrage and speculation over the pastor’s actions, which raised serious questions about the potential implications of the incident.

Adefarasin voluntarily surrenders and cooperates with the investigation

The police confirmed that Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters.

According to the statement, Adefarasin was cooperative with the authorities, undergoing interrogation and providing a cautionary statement to the investigators.

The police assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would be made available once concluded.

The investigation has confirmed that the object in question, while resembling a firearm, is actually a stun gun—a non-lethal weapon typically used for self-defence or crowd control.

However, the stun gun is classified as prohibited anti-riot equipment under the law, which has led to concerns about the legality of possessing such an item.

Adefarasin granted bail as investigation continues

Following the investigation, Adefarasin was granted administrative bail, and the police emphasized that they were continuing their inquiry into the matter.

The police assured the public that they would provide updates once the investigation reached its conclusion.

The statement concluded by reinforcing that the situation had been addressed and that the relevant authorities were actively working to ensure transparency in the process.

"The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case," the statement added.

