The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is yet to update its voter register

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC's chairman, on Friday, September 24, noted that this is because it has no current data from the National Population Commission

As a result of this, Mahmood explained that the names of some dead Nigerians still reflect in the register

The inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get the latest data on death in Nigeria has hindered it from removing names of dead citizens from the voter register.

This explanation was given by the INEC president, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during his interaction with the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Kwarra, in Abuja on Friday, September 24, Punch reports.

Yakubu called on the NPC to make data of dead persons available to INEC for updating of the register

Yakubu, therefore, urged the NPC to ensure the availability of the data on dead persons to INEC so that the register can be up to date.

Making the request to Kwarra, the INEC boss said:

“Perhaps you may wish to start by availing us with the list of prominent Nigerians who have passed on, civil and public servants compiled from the official records of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country.

“We appreciate that this is a herculean task but that is partly why we have the National Population Commission. We are confident that the NPC has the capacity to do so. This information is critical for INEC to enhance the credibility of the National Register of Voters”.

