Nigeria's voters registration exercise has been modernised with an introduction of an online portal

Eligible Nigerians are expected to access the portal and provide relevant details before moving on to complete the registration designated physical centres

The portal will be accessible to the public on on Monday, June 28, when the online registration is scheduled to commence

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched an online portal for Nigerians to register as voters.

A brief statement on the electoral body's official Facebook page indicates that the portal, http://www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/, will go live on Monday, June 28, when the online registration is scheduled to commence.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman told journalists in Abuja on Thursday, June 24, that the portal was launched for prospective registrants to commence the process online and book an appointment to visit an INEC office to conclude it, The Cable also reported.

Legit.ng gathers that intending registrants can then visit any INEC state or LGA office to complete the process starting from Monday, July 19, the same day the physical registration is scheduled to start.

INEC voter card: How to register in simple steps

1. Prospective registrants are to go online to perform a pre-registration using the URL: https://cvr.inec.gov.ng or https://cvr.inecnigeria.org

2. Registrant shall first create an account on the portal using a valid email address to enable him/her commence the pre-registration process

3. Upon creating the account, an account activation link will be sent to the email address provided during account registration

4. Click on the provided link to activate and continue with your pre-registration

5. Each registrant shall fill an online form with the relevant and necessary information

6. After filling the form, the registrant shall select a convenient date and time when he would want to visit the registration centre for biometric capture to complete his/her registration.

7. The registrant shall click on the submit button to complete his/her pre-registration, and after a successful submission, an Application Slip containing his/her Application ID, a QR code and relevant details will be generated

8. Print your Application Slip, which contains an application number, QR Code, and other details

9. Visit an INEC registration centre on the scheduled date of appointment with the printed application slip for biometric capture

10. A Registration slip will be issued to you after the successful completion of your registration to be used to collect your Permanent Voters' Card (PVC)

Meanwhile, those who are already registered as voters can also carry out all the other activities such as transfers, correction of personal details and replacement of damaged or defaced PVCs online.

As Nigeria and other countries battle the coronavirus pandemic, INEC said it hopes the portal will reduce overcrowding at the registration centres and make the registration processes generally easier, thereby giving Nigerians a pleasant electoral experience.

Online registration free of charge

The online portal, according to INEC, is a public service and therefore free of charge. All that is needed is a mobile device that can connect to the internet.

Professor Mahmood added that INEC has acquired all the equipment for the voter registration and has also planned for the deployment of 5,346 staff to the registration centres.

Among the equipment he mentioned is a new registration machine called the INEC voter enrolment device (IVED) which will replace the laptop-based old direct data capture machine (DDCM).

INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun gubernatorial elections

Meanwhile, INEC has announced dates for the conduct of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to the electoral body, the election in Ekiti will hold on June 18, 2022, while that of Osun will hold on July 16, 2022.

INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16.

