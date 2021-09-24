It was an emotional moment for BBNaija housemate Pere who got teary when he was asked to speak about his mother and girlfriend during his diary session

The reality star showered lovely words for his girlfriend and mother who were the people that spurred him to chase his dreams

Pere also spoke about his closeness to Maria while she was in the house and his fans have reacted to his crying video

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi was emotional when Biggie, during his diary session, asked him about the important people in his life.

BBNaija's Pere cries while talking about girlfriend and mom.

Source: Instagram

Pere had missed his girlfriend who was a major player in him chasing his dreams to be in the Big Brother house.

He spoke fondly of her in the emotional video, according to him:

I think about you a lot and I remember all the conversations we had prior to me coming in here and how you supported me so much.

" I remember when I don't wanna do this anymore but because we will be so far apart and I was willing to sacrifice this journey to be with you, but your spurred me on and promised to support me regardless.

He couldn't control his emotions when he was about to speak about his mother, he couldn't say much. He just said:

"Mom I'm the man I am today because of you and you are always proud of me I love you."

He then said everyone knew he was close with Maria when she was in the house but it was just on the surface.

Fans reaction

A couple of his fans have given him some words of encouragement, Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Ivinefeet:

"Maria fans coming to insult Pere . And they claim they don't want her with him, lol."

Otf_dc_:

"Man deserves the win more than WM..no."

Colouredwriter:

My General General Patriots dey your back till d the end..Maria baby said she had a bf and you also told her about your gf..I dont see the problem here..My General ride on.oh my Periwinkle."

Keepupwbright:

"Hang in there my General till 72days..Patriots gat you."

Pere's fans take to the streets of Warri to show support and canvass for votes

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija housemate, Pere in Warri took to the streets of the town to show they supported and canvassed votes for him.

They went out en masse to paint the town red with Pere's customized T-shirts, one of the fans had Pere's image on his head while having a haircut.

The reality star is up for eviction this weekend.

