Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Saskay in a recent interview revealed that she was already prepared for her exit from the house

According to the reality star, the most important thing is that she got the once in a lifetime experience which has brought out other sides of her

Saskay who was linked to Cross and Jaypaul at the same time in the house disclosed that as a people person, both of them are just her friends

Just like many others that have come and gone before her, BBNaija season six ex-housemate, Saskay agrees that being on the show is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

In an interview with bbcnewspidgin, the young artist talked about her experience in the house, plans for the future, her friendship with Cross and Jaypaul, as well as strategies.

Saskay says Cross and Jaypaul are her friends.

Source: Instagram

Getting the experience of a lifetime

Saskay disclosed that her eviction was not shocking to her because she knew that she would eventually have to leave the house one way or another.

She continued by saying that getting the experience of going on the show is the most important thing for her.

The experience has brought out other sides of the reality star, and she now understands people more.

The all round artist disclosed that she had been painting even before considering the journey to the BBNaija house.

Saskay's mission to promote art in every form is a major reason for going on the show so that she would garner adequate support and money.

Relationship with other housemates

Saskay noted that she is a people person and she was able to connect with the housemates, however she blames herself for not trying to approach Princess when they were in the house.

On the situationship with Cross and Jaypaul, the ex-housemate noted that people did not understand her and both men are just her friends and would remain that way.

She noted that she never called Jaypaul her husband or boyfriend.

Saskay's winner

According to Saskay, the other people left in the house all deserve a chance to win and she is rooting for all of them.

On strategy, the reality star noted that Whitemoney has always had a strategy even from the onset of the game and she likes it.

She continued that they all knew about Whitemoney's kitchen strategy but she just did not agree with the way Pere handled it.

Nigerians react

ab_phylix:

"She didn’t loose her cool! Not even once. A queen."

brownskin.hijabby:

"Since all of you went to FIELD without preparation, please free a man who knows what he wants and got himself a coach before getting to the field. He's prepared for the goal while you all went there just so your names get mentioned by commentators."

favourgewon_art:

"This girl didnt behave as if she hates WM, but now I have seen she does."

samech_momkulubo:

"Saskay is really beautiful, makeup on fleek."

odie_lay:

"Saskay is ART."

