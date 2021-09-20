BBNaija stars Yousef and Saskay have come to the end of their journey in the Shine Ya Eyes house

The two housemates were sent packing during the Sunday night eviction show when the host, Ebuka, announced their names

Fans and supporters of the two have reacted on social media with many wishing them well in their future endeavours

The sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show is gradually coming to an end as another set of housemates were recently sent packing from the house.

Recall that earlier in the week, fellow housemates had nominated Cross, Angel, Yousef, Saskay and Emmanuel for possible eviction.

Saskay, Yousef booted out of BBNaija house, fans react. Photo: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Well, during the Sunday night eviction show, Ebuka wasted no time in letting the house know that Yousef would be the next housemate to make his exit from the house.

Shortly after he announced Yousef’s exit, the host returned and announced Saskay as the second housemate who garnered the least votes for the week hence her eviction from the show.

The housemates had expected Ebuka to announce the third name but luckily for them, others who were put up for eviction scaled through the night and bagged an extra week in the Shine Ya Eyes house.

Fans react

As expected, the eviction of the two housemates stirred reactions from fans and supporters who have been rooting for them since their first day on the show.

Read some comments sighted below:

chii.ogbu said:

"I like Yousef, he’s reserved. He had a good run and made a lot of money in the house. All the best to him."

efemd____1z said:

"Yousef might win this show ooo people, how far? Arewa people no vote am? Common."

nekkycutie said:

"At least she left rich. She may even be richer than final 5 except of course WM our winner."

themenanath said:

"Baby girl will go places."

dumebiblog said:

"The most beautiful girl in that house that wasn't accorded that tittle because of her colour."

Yousef's fans seen voting in viral video

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that fans of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef, went all out to make sure he remains on the reality show.

A video recently made the rounds of hundreds of Yousef’s fans bombarding a voting centre just to keep him from leaving the show.

A number of Nigerians reacted to the video online and revealed that it reminded them of general elections in the country.

