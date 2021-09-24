Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, recently took their son, King David, to church for baptism

The doting husband flooded his Instagram page with photos and videos which were taken at the religious ceremony

Fans and colleagues of the two flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for them

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, have taken to social media with an update on their parenthood journey.

Apparently, the doting dad and mum made the decision to take their months-old son to church for baptism.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer share photos from son's baptism. Photo: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Churchill flooded his page with videos that were recorded during the religious ceremony. He had his son in his hands while Rosy was just by his side making sure that the little one was alright.

A different portion of the video captured the moment a Catholic father instructed the parents as well as family members present to lay hands on the little man as he was baptized.

The spiritual leader also instructed Churchill and his wife to make the sign of the cross on their son’s head before he also joined them to do the same.

Watch the clips below:

More photos from the baptismal ceremony are below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for the family

Many well-wishers were seen in the comment section congratulating Churchill and his family members.

Read comments sighted below:

amaka_official_ said:

"Congratulations welcome to the body of Christ King David."

francisifediegwu said:

"Congratulations. But please there’s no Amen at the end of the prayer."

adedamee said:

"Amen! God be with you all."

amused_bystander said:

"Very lucky man. You don’t know what you escaped from. Very very lucky."

martinsmeek_mill said:

"The same people way insult this man in the past na they comment God bless you God will always confuses your enemies."

