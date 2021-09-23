Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to once again respond to her estranged ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

In a recent post shared to her page, she countered his claims that he ended their relationship and released screenshots of their Whatsapp conversation

This comes a day after it was reported that Kpokpogri dragged Dikeh to court alongside the Department of State Security

Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to release screenshots of her some part of her chat with her estranged lover, Prince Kpkpogri, which occurred at the end of their relationship.

The Nollywood actress shared the screenshots in a bid to debunk his claims that he was the one who called things off with her.

The actress release screenshots. Photo credit: @tontolet, @kpokpogri

In the chat which happened following the leaked voice notes, Kpokpogri denies being the owner of the voice in the recording, claiming it was Google voice cloning.

However, Dikeh is not buying it. She goes on to put him on blast for all the things he said about her and how the relationship took a nosedive because of it.

Sharing the screenshots, she accompanied them with a lengthy caption:

"I am a very truthful person.I have not a bone of lie in me..I tried so hard to ignore all these. You can’t ridicule me with the story that you broke off this relationship and then I leaked a voice note that would affect me too..You can’t also use my past to Hurt me either…A relationship ended privately, you shld have left it in peace that way…Rather you went ahead with your blackmail threats and actually carried your threat out.

You begged me to publicly come out and defend you in this and I didn’t, is that my crime?? How cld I support you with such a demeaning leaked Voice note!!! So far you have been the salty one and I have folded my hands to watch…I would love to respect you. But you would need to give me the opportunity to do so. Respect is earned!! #THIS WILL BE MY LAST PUBLIC STATEMENT ON THIS."

See post below:

Tonto Dikeh's claims

Tonto Dikeh is obviously not one to go down without a fight and she has involved well-known dancer, Jane Mena, in her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to social media, Tonto reacted to the lawsuit filed by Kpokpogri against her and the DSS where he demanded N10 billion in compensation.

The actress shared the leaked tapes of Kpokpogri speaking with another lady about his ‘sexcapades’ while with Tonto.

