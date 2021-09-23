A young woman has celebrated the massive harvest she had on her farm, saying it is a thing of great happiness

Rosemary revealed that she planned on selling the big packs of tomatoes in her community and to market women

A LinkedIn user who has been following her success story wondered if the bountiful harvest is from the crops she earlier posted about

A woman identified as Rosemary Gattage has shown the bumper harvest her farm had. Taking to LinkedIn, she showed off massive crates of tomatoes.

Rosemary said she and the workers are happy for the amazing turnout they had. Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her on a job well done.

Many people congratulated her on the harvest. Photo source: LinkedIn/Rosemary Gattage

Source: UGC

From accounting to farming

A further look at her profile shows that she is the CEO of STEROKE FARM LTD and has amazing experience in agriculture.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She has not always been a farmer. Between 2016 and 2017, she worked as an accountant at a software company. Her transition to agriculture is indeed a motivating one.

Below are some of the reactions to her post:

Mercy Mathai asked:

"What next? Where do you sell your produce?"

She replied:

"I sell to neighborhood market and can't even meet their demands including local community."

Nahashon K said:

"Wow! Is this the crop you share photos just the other day."

Ashok Shah said:

"This is bountiful! Well done!"

Mohammad Shayestehnam said:

"Very good, good job!"

A graduate turned to farming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Suberu Bose Ruth, was celebrated online for contributing to the food need of the nation.

In a Facebook post by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, it was revealed that Bose graduated with a degree in history and international studies from Lagos State University (LASU).

The hardworking graduate has been a farmer since 2015 and always grows crops like cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, maize in large quantities to be sold.

Another woman succeeded

A Nigerian lady Yemisi Iranloye left Lagos and relocated to a farm in Oyo state to pursue her goal of farming cassava for industrial purposes with a network of farmers.

The lady fell in love with the cassava crop during her 10-year stint with Ekha Agro Processing Ltd - an outfit that processes cassava into syrup for glucose.

Source: Legit Nigeria