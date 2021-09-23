Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tems, has no doubt gone global going by recent events on social media

American superstar, Rihanna, recently met Tems at an event in the US and shrieked in excitement

The Fenty boss made sure to hug Tems and they even discussed for several minutes, Nigerians on social media were impressed

Nigerian music star, Tems, recently attended an event in the US and she met with American superstar, Rihanna.

The videos of their meeting soon made the rounds on social media after it was shared by Tems on her Instagram stories.

Rihanna was obviously very pleased to meet the magical voice behind Wizkid’s Essence hit track.

American superstar Rihanna excited as she meets Nigerian singer Tems. Photos: @temsbaby

In the viral video, Rihanna was heard screaming ‘oh my God’ after meeting the Nigerian artiste and they shared a hug.

The two talented songstresses also posed for photos together and Rihanna seemed more than pleased to oblige.

However, that was not the end of their meeting. The Fenty boss and Tems were also spotted discussing for several minutes and laughing.

See the clips below:

Social media users react

Rihanna meeting with Tems was no doubt considered a big win for Nigerians and many of them reacted to the trending video in interesting ways.

A number of them noted how Tems’ collaboration with Wizkid put her on the world stage.

Read some of their comments below:

Barrisangel1:

“Rihanna is such a lucky person for meeting our dear Tems.”

Beegjunior:

“If WizKid really wan blow you he go blow you go reach top, na grace.”

Successvaults:

“Did Riri just say “oh my God” in a Nigerian accent?”

Do2dtun:

“All these happened in 3 years.. leaving a bank job to becoming one of the most sought after voices. It’s all grace.”

Donjazzy:

“At least if Tems gree hug me then I don hug Rihanna indirectly.”

Djbign:

“Talent different from Grace. When the two collabo. It’s all over. Big up TEMS. You deserve everything good.”

Jelani_oj:

“Rihanna is so lucky for meeting tems☺️❤️❤️”

Iffynelson:

“Wow babe is going higher ❤️❤️.”

_Phoenixgold:

“Tems humility is second to None and we shouldn’t really attach her growth to WIZKID, TEMS is talented and her ESSENCE song brought Wizkid back to the limelight.”

Nice one.

Drake features Tems on his Certified Lover Boy album

Wizkid's career is not the only one that has taken a new course since Essence dropped. Tems who is one of the new kids on the block has also gone international.

She had earlier shared a post that confirmed that she is indeed on Canadian rapper, Drake's latest body of work, Certified Lover Boy.

In another post, Tems confirmed to the excitement of fans, that Drake's album had dropped. She also thanked the rapper for the opportunity.

