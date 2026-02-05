Dressed in a regal blue agbada, KWAM 1 was seen delivering a sharp slap to a man believed to be a member of his band before publicly rebuking him

This latest incident mirrors a similar 2020 event where the singer was filmed hitting a professional photographer on the head

While some loyalists argue the singer was merely correcting a subordinate’s mistake, a larger section of the online public is expressing disappointment

Veteran Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has once again found himself at the centre of online conversations after a video from one of his recent performances surfaced.

In the now-viral clip, the Fuji icon was seen on stage, dressed in a flowing blue agbada, entertaining guests as expected.

KWAM 1 is seen delivering a sharp slap to a man believed to be a member of his band. Photos: KWAM 1.

Source: Instagram

However, what appeared to be a routine performance suddenly took a dramatic turn when the singer struck a man believed to be part of his band.

According to the short footage making the rounds, KWAM 1 appeared visibly displeased with the man over an issue that was not clearly captured on camera.

Without much warning, the singer raised his hand and slapped him before exchanging a few words with him on stage.

The moment was brief, but it was enough to catch the attention of guests at the event and, later, thousands of social media users after the video surfaced online.

As expected, the clip quickly became a talking point among fans and observers, many of whom recalled that this was not the first time the Fuji legend had been involved in such a scene.

Some online users pointed out that a similar controversy trailed the singer in 2020 when he was caught on camera slapping a photographer at a high-profile birthday party in Lagos.

At the time, the incident happened during a celebration for socialite Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, also known as IBD Dende.

In the video, KWAM 1 was seen striking the photographer as he tried to take pictures of guests at the event. The action drew heavy criticism from Nigerians, with many calling for more respect for workers and event staff.

Watch the video here:

KWAM 1, in 2020, slapped a photographer at an event. Photo: KWAM 1.

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 reunites with estranged drummer

Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 has reunited with his former drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, ending years of tension and public accusations. The reunion was witnessed during a live performance, with K1 hailing Ayankunle as he returned to the band.

Ayanlowo had previously made headlines claiming he spent over three decades with K1 De Ultimate yet “achieved nothing.” He alleged that band members were treated like slaves, with passports confiscated and strict restrictions on movement.

Ayanlowo said he was denied urgent medical care for a longstanding ulcer after K1 reportedly ordered him out of the car en route to a hospital.

Source: Legit.ng