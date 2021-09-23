Former Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reacted to the seizure of some of his properties by AMCON

The asset management company had taken over some of Ahmed's properties over his failure to repay N5 billion debt

The former governor, however, said the reported seizure of his properties was unnecessary, explaining that he was already in talks with AMCON

Ilorin, Kwara state - Abdulfatah Ahmed, a former governor of Kwara state, says the takeover of his mansion in Ilorin and other properties by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was unnecessary.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, September 22, empowered AMCON to seize the former governor’s properties over a N5 billion debt.

Abdulfatah Ahmed, a former governor of Kwara state, says the takeover of his house by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was unnecessary. Photo credit: Afolabi Gambari

AMCON had said all efforts to recover the debt from the former governor proved abortive making the corporation go to court.

Takeover unnecessary, overzealous

However, reacting through Wahab Oba, his media aide, the former governor said the take over of his properties was unnecessary, The Cable reported.

He also described the move as overzealous, noting that there were ongoing talks to resolve the issues.

Ahmed said the dispute was based on a loan he secured from two defunct banks in 2009 for the purchase of shares which was then lumped with other unrelated loans allegedly obtained by "others”.

He explained that the banks held the shares as collateral to sell and recover the loans in the event of a default.

According to him, the banks passed the loans to AMCON instead of selling the shares to recover the loan amount.

Ahmed said he was already in talks with AMCON, adding that he had agreed to meet any outstanding obligations once the loans are disaggregated, Leadership also reported.

