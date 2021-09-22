On Wednesday, September 22, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized some properties belonging to the former governor of Kwara state, Abdulfattah Ahmed.

The corporation's spokesman, Jude Nwauzor, said the court gave the order to take over the former governor's properties following his failure to repay N5 billion debt.

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized some houses belonging to the former governor of Kwara state, Abdulfattah Ahmed, over a N5 billion debt. Photo credit: News Wire NGR

He said all efforts to recover the debt from the former governor proved abortive until the corporation got justice in court, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the court also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of the former governor and his two companies including Trans Properties and Investment Limited and Trans It Consulting Limited.

Below is a list of ex-Governor Ahmed's properties marked for seizure, as also reported by The Cable:

No 13, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere, Lagos No. 9 Wharf, Apapa, Lagos Plot 3632, Cadastral Zone E27 of Apo, Abuja Plot 4115, Cadastral Zone F14 of Bazango, Abuja Plot 8502, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas, Abuja Plot 494, Cadastral Zone E31 of Carraway Dallas, Abuja Plot 719, Cadastral Zone E23 of Kyami, Abuja

AMCON seizes Senator Buhari’s properties

Meanwhile, AMCON recently took over assets belonging to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari over an alleged N600m debt taken by his company, Abadat Ventures Limited.

The corporation said Senator Buhari who is representing Oyo North senatorial district in the National Assembly took the loan from a first-generation bank and refused to offset it despite repeated reminders.

It explained that the decision to seize Senator Buhari’s assets was sequel to the order of Justice I. E Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

AMCON accused of demolishing property worth over N400m

In other related news, the founder of the United Network of Youth for Peace and Diplomacy, Mojisola Ogundiran, has alleged that AMCON seized her family's property business by deceiving the court.

Ogundiran said the property, situated in Durban, Wuse 2, Abuja, was seized following a debt issue involving her late father and a first-generation bank. She stated her dad obtained a loan of N40 million from the lender, out of which he later paid N5 million.

The debt was later bought over by AMCON at N20 million. The debt issue has been on before her father passed away in 2015. Ogundiran stated she filed a lawsuit against the government agency to stop it from forcefully taking over their property which has become a source of livelihood for her.

