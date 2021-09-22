Six Attorneys-General visited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday, September 21

The chief law officers were at the Presidential Villa to brief him on the progress of justice reforms in their various states

The six Attorneys-General are from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo states in the southwest region

Aso Rock - Six Attorneys-General from the southwest states visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday, September 21 at the Presidential Villa, briefing him on the progress of justice reforms in their various states.

According to them, they were inspired by the successes recorded during the vice president's stint as Lagos state Attorney-General.

Osinbajo pose for a photo with the state Attorneys-General. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The vice president who expressed delight at the visit commended the Attorneys-General for the “great work” that has been done in the states, observing the wide range of areas being covered by the justice sector reforms.

The Attorneys-General in separate remarks detailed different initiatives being implemented in their states centering around reforms on the administration of the justice system such as alternative dispute resolution, access to justice, capacity building for judicial officers, digitization, and general infrastructure upgrade.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The presentations also included social protection objectives and improving the legal framework for enhancing the business environment in the states.

The Attorneys-General and justice commissioners were led on the visit by the Ekiti state Attorney-General, Olawale Fapohunda.

Others were Lagos state Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN; Ondo state Attorney-General, Sir Charles Titiloye; Oyo state Attorney-General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo; Ogun state Attorney-General, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran; and his Osun state counterpart, Olufemi Akande.

In his response, Professor Osinbajo urged the states’ chief law officers to leverage their network and individual positions to effect the desired changes in the justice sector.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice president, noted that Osinbajo commending their efforts.

Osinbajo noted that:

“Just looking at the sheer range of the things that have been done, I really must commend you for a very great work.”

He added:

“I think there is a need for us (especially at the state level), to ensure that prosecutions move quickly. It is important that we devote some time to how we can improve the pace of cases in our courts.”

Osinbajo calls for national unity, healing

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

The VP specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to love one another, says the country remains unbreakable

Legit.ng had previously reported that Osinbajo declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria would prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26, at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

He emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng