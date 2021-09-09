Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerians can overcome division through faith and solidarity

VP Osinbajo also called for a renewal of the social contract, elite consensus, and constructive engagement in moving the nation forward

The vice president particularly called on Nigerian elites to live by example, make sacrifices for the nation and heal rifts instead of triggering them

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

He specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

The vice president said the nation’s political, economic, and religious leaders must shun divisive narratives so as to bring all Nigerians together, heal rifts between communities and build bridges across divides.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday evening, September 9 in Abuja during his keynote address at the Leadership Conference and Awards on the theme: National and Regional Insecurity: The Role of Political and Non-Political Actors in Stabilization and Consensus Building.

He noted that the nation's elites must stop depending or promoting tribal and religious fault lines for legitimacy, adding that external reasons cannot thrive without severe internal weaknesses in the society.

The VP stated further that all Nigerians must endeavour to promote civilized values - including affirming the value and sanctity of human life, rather than violence, ethnic and religious fault lines to drive national change.

While he emphasised the need to reform institutions for law and order to thrive, the Osinbajo noted the importance of building consensus and mediating elite competition and conflict in “finding an acceptable ‘middle ground’ among contesting options to the resolution of issues.”

While calling for compromise and broad-based constructive engagements on national issues, the VP reiterated the need for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, or religion, to come together for nation-building purposes.

He urged Nigerians to resist temptations of being led astray by those with ulterior motives in pushing particular agitations.

Recall that VP Osinbajo recently urged leaders to be ready to risk their popularity like South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, to promote peace in Nigeria.

He made the comment while speaking when he received a delegation of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre on Monday, August 30.

Osinbajo said leaders must understand the value of respectful non-violent communication in ensuring that conflicts do not degenerate into violence.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to love one another, says the country remains unbreakable

Legit.ng had previously reported that Osinbajo declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria would prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26, at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

He emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

