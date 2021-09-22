Singer Davido and other of the popular DMW crew have been thrown into a deep state of mourning yet again

This is as a result of the sudden death of Fortunate Umunnamae; the official photographer for the record label

To honour his memory and works, Legit.ng has compiled a list of top celebrities in the entertainment industry who had the opportunity of working with the young man

Nigerians on social media have continued to express shock following the demise of a young man, Fortunate Umunname, who was the official photographer for Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) group until his death.

The talented individual reportedly passed away on Tuesday, September 21, after allegedly getting involved in an accident at a location where he was working.

CelebritiesDavido's late photographer worked with apart from him. Photo: @fortunateumunname

Source: Instagram

As expected, the news has sent a shock wave through the entertainment industry with many especially wondering how members of the record label are going to cope with the death of another member.

Although he is now gone only to remain in the memories of loved ones and colleagues, the late Fortunate made his mark in the industry as he worked with a number of top stars.

He was mostly known to photograph his boss, Davido and other members of the DMW crew.

However, the late Fortunate was also able to capture some other superstars with his lens.

Legit.ng has compiled some pictures of celebrities he worked with asides from Davido. Check them out below:

1. Music star Patoranking

2. Singer Gyakie

3. DMW signee Ayanfe

4. Indigenous rap star Naira Marley

5. DMW artist Mayorkun

6. Rap star Zlatan Ibile

7. DJ Cuppy

8. DMW artiste Dremo Drizzy

