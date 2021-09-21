Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajadua, has reacted to a viral clip showing the moment a man happily sang the singer’s IF song after his arrest in the US

The lawyer who reacted to the video after coming across it on a popular Instagram blog stated his willingness to help

Bobo also used the opportunity to launch a search for the individual as he called on anyone with useful information to come forward

Davido’s personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, is willing to extend a helping hand to a fan of the music superstar who was arrested by the police in a viral clip making the rounds on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that many Nigerians were stunned following a video that captured the moment the man in question was whisked away by police officers in the US.

However, the individual paid no mind to his predicament at the moment as he simply sang along to Davido’s IF song which was playing from a stereo system in the area.

Bobo Ajudua steps in

Well, just like many Nigerians who found the video surprisingly pleasing, Davido’s lawyer also appears to have been stopped in his track after watching the clip.

The lawyer couldn’t help himself from dropping a comment about the video after he sighted it on the page of the popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja.

Taking to the comment section of the media outlet, Bobo noted that he is willing to offer help to the individual if he is ever in need of it.

He stated further that anyone with useful information about his location should come forward. He wrote:

If he needs a lawyer, I’m available. Help find him, please. Thanks."

