Fortune Ateumunname, a celebrity photographer best known for working with Davido and Zlatan, has died

According to reports, he reportedly drowned at a location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021

Nigerian actor, Feranmi revealed in a later post that he was supposed to meet with Fortune for a shoot but got there to realised he had died

The social media platform has been awashed with reactions following the tragic death of Fortune Ateumunname.

The reports which have since surfaced online shows that the celebrity photographer - best known for taking photos of Davido - had drowned at a location in Lagos.

More details about Fortune's death

Nollywood actor, Feranmi, later took to his Instagram Story to share some more details surrounding Fortune's death.

According to the actor, he was supposed to meet up with Fortune at the location for a shoot but got there to discover that the celebrity photographer had died.

He wrote:

"Had a shoot right after signing with Calcufast and I got to the location and he was gone lol. He was out there trying to get angles at a very weird place that took him. I don't even know how to feel."

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral on social media has sparked mixed reactions online.

Fortune who was responsible for a lot of Davido's photos both on tours, at the studio and at home, was considered the singer's official photographer even though he worked with other artistes like Zlatan and Patoraking.

While many have expressed concern over the number of deaths in the 30BG gang, others do not want him to be tagged as 'Davido's photographer.'

mide_fwesh

"He was also zlatan main photographer. Media just tagged him to David due to what has happened in the past , to generate talks from people. Make una no dey tag am to only David. Y'all just pray for his soul and move on. Nothing wey happen for this life wey pass God's understanding. Bless up."

iamnkechinna:

"It’s important to get a back-watcher while on location to avoid accidents. This is sad "

ankarainspires:

"Y’all shouldn’t make this about davido pls."

mide_honey_:

"He was trying to find angles Man was trying to make ends meet Make we no jam wetin go chop us for where we dey find wetin to chop o "

ceo_pinzle:

"Death is inevitable RIP king"

monalisa_4_real:

"May our lives never be cut short in the process of doing what we love to do best to put foods on our tables Rest in peace young champ️"

pweettystallion:

"What a painful exit Rest on champ. Very hard working guy."

9ine_marley:

"Omo he died while doing what he loves to do . This life, nothing really Dey am."

iam_stanleyscofied:

"What is really happening to DMW crew ? "

Obama's death

In July, Davido suffered a great loss after yet another of his men, Obama DMW, died in his prime.

The music star who had been known to always chronicle his life on social media totally stayed off the gram after the death of his associate.

A number of fans understood that he was in mourning and sent him words of prayers and encouragement.

