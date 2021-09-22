The Academic Staff Union of Universities is unhappy with the way the federal government is handling their long-due demands

The union has disclosed that the deadline issued to the government since July has not received any favourable response

ASUU further revealed that FG is yet to implement the agreement and even their demands it reached upon after series of meetings and consultations

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had on Tuesday, September 21, said that the ultimatum it issued in July did not elicit any response from the federal government.

The Punch reports that the National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Oshodeke, during an interview stated that government had not implemented the agreement it reached with the union nor responded to the ultimatum.

The union had on Saturday, July 19 issued a fresh ultimatum to FG, to pay the outstanding 10-month arrears of its members’ salaries or be prepared for another industrial action.

Responding to enquiries by the newspaper, ASUU president said:

“Nothing yet, not a single response from the government. For now, we are in Abuja we are meeting soon.

"We want to see what we can do between now and Friday to see them. Despite the letter we wrote to them and the press conferences, they are not bothered, because nothing is at stake for them.”

The union had accused the government of not implementing the agreement it signed with lecturers in December 2020.

But reacting, the federal government says it is not ignoring ASUU, rather the government would provide an update in due course, amid threats of a fresh strike action by the union, a report by The Cable also indicate.

