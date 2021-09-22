On International Day of Peace, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation says access to justice will ensure peace

The foundation noted that it will reflect on ensuring human rights are protected by all to ensure a peaceful society.

Stating that with peace comes sustainable development, the foundation also urged stakeholders to pursue peace at all times

FCT, Abuja - As the world celebrates this year’s International Day of Peace, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has called on political leaders and other stakeholders to pay attention to issues of human security to ensure that society recovers quickly from the havoc caused by COVID-19.

The foundation made its stance known in a news statement released by its communications officer, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, and sent to Legit.ng.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is the brainchild of an ex-Nigerian president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world” is a call to action for stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens.

The statement reads :

“As we mark this year’s #InternationalDayofPeace, we call on governments and other actors to prioritize human security in our nations and communities.

“Human security offers more hope towards quick recovery from the ravaging horror of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world,” as the theme of this year’s celebrations is a call to action for global leaders and other development stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens.”

To mark the day, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation also shared a video on its official Facebook page.

Governor Okowa says love, peace are the panacea for Nigeria’s unity

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, September 10 called on Nigerians to embrace peace and love, saying they were the panacea for rising insecurity and apathy in the country.

Okowa gave the charge at the funeral mass for a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states, late Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya (rtd) at St Jude's Catholic Church, Effurun, Uvwie local government area of the state.

He said that peaceful co-existence and love among the citizenry would engender much-needed unity.

Osinbajo calls for national unity, healing

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

The VP specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Source: Legit.ng