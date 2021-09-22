The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), Abdulwahab Eyitayo has revealed that over 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have laid down their arms to troops

According to Eyitayo, the extremists yielded from their territories in Sambisa forests as well as other hideouts

The GOC who lauded the efforts of the troops, noted that the joint efforts of the military so far has aided this successful operations

Again, the efforts of the Nigerian Army is really paying off as more armed men are surrendering to the troops, following intensified efforts of the force.

Just recently, Vanguard reports that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, says more than 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops.

He said, the terrorists surrendered from their enclaves in Sambisa forest, as well as other hideouts.

Recently, the Nigerian Army revealed that over 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest have surrendered to troops. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Eyitayo, who is also the commander, sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, made this disclosure during a visit by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu and a team of Defence correspondents from Abuja on Tuesday, September 20, in Maiduguri.

He said, the surrender by the repentant terrorists was a welcome development, adding that, the overwhelming fire power of the troops was responsible.

He said:

“Our intensified operations had blocked their logistics’ routes and supplies, bombardments all over, that is why they started surrendering and diseases have overpowered many of them.

Speaking further, the GOC warned that a time would come that the window of surrender would no longer be available, urging the sympathisers of the terrorists to encourage them to come out, a report by Premium Times also indicate.

He added that whoever supported the enemies of the state would also be treated as an enemy by the state forces.

