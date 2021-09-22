A video circulating on social media has captured the moment Port Harcourt Mall got flooded after a heavy rainfall

As some workers were evacuating the flood from the mall, others seemed at a loss as they walked around and observed the situation

Many Nigerians have reacted to the development and one of them said she would resign immediately if she was a cleaner at the mall

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video of Port Harcourt Mall getting flooded after heavy rainfall.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, workers could be seen evacuating the flood from the mall.

Port Harcourt Mall got flooded after heavy rainfall. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Some workers could also be seen walking and observing as the flood disrupted their business activities.

Many are surprised

Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes that a mall could be flooded after heavy rainfall. Many flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

An Instagram user with the handle @chidinmaval said:

"The rain today In ph was terrible, was scared sef."

@damecele wrote:

"My state and rain na 5 & 6."

@varifarms commented:

"We do hope there's an insurance cover."

@asherbee_ said:

"Dis year rain destroyed a lot of things."

@ovawosika wrote:

"Who designed this building?"

@curlmhepinkie said:

"If I be cleaner for there na to resign for my job remain o."

