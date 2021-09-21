Pupils of Idaw River Primary School in Enugu state have called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to save their school

The pupils are not able to learn when it rains and this is having an adverse effect on their studies

According to the pupils, they spend hours evacuating water from the classes and sometimes they don't even learn

Pupils of Idaw River Primary School in Enugu state have lamented the poor condition of their school.

Speaking to The Punch, the pupils said they get drenched and are not able to learn when it rains. They have called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to save their school.

Pupils of Idaw River Primary School have called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to their rescue. Photo credit: @punchnewspapers

Source: Instagram

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @punchnewspapers, the pupils could be seen evacuating the rainwater from their classes.

Sharing their ordeal, a pupil identified as Ebube Esther said they usually evacuate water from their classes whenever it rains.

According to her, the school roof fell and injured some pupils in her class but she was lucky to be unaffected. She called on the government to come to their rescue by rebuilding their school.

Another pupil identified as Chinasa Ani said since the beginning of the rainy season, they have been evacuating water from their classes. According to Chinasa, they spend hours doing this and sometimes they don't even learn.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts on the development. Below are some of the reactions.

@chrisypog said:

"Let’s forget government government because they are useless and can’t do nothing. Is there no rich Individual in that environment or group of individuals? Everything government."

@shirlzontv commented:

"Nigerian need to start from the very beginning….this is so bad. So bad that I actually cried. I’m pained."

@mayjmarym wrote:

"And we have a governor in that state."

@godson_92 said:

"The worst part is,the parents of this same children will sale their vote for 3k or paints of rice during election."

@oluwatosin_adekoya01 wrote:

"Is this a school or shanty?"

Community cries out over dilapidated school in Delta

In similar news, a Nigerian man identified as Frank West called on the Delta state government to come to their rescue over a dilapidated school in the state and lack of access to a potable water supply.

Taking to his Facebook page to share photos of Akarai Etiti Community Primary School, West said the school is the only educational facility in Ndokwa East local government.

He said the government had neglected Ndokwa East despite the fact that it is one of the major oil-producing local government areas in the state.

