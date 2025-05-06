A Nigerian, Oluwatobi Oyinlola, has developed the world’s smallest GPS Tracking Device prototype

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, congratulated Oyinlola for the remarkable achievement

According to President Tinubu, Oyinlola just showed the world with his innovation what Nigerian youth can do

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated a Nigerian, Oluwatobi Oyinlola, for developing the world’s smallest GPS Tracking Device prototype.

The device measures 22.93 X 11.92mm with endless possibilities for use in various industries, and spheres of life.

President Tinubu said Oluwatobi has just shown the world that Nigerian youth can!

Tinubu stated this via his X handle @officialABAT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

A Nigerian, Oluwatobi Oyinlola, has just developed the world’s smallest GPS Tracking Device prototype measuring 22.93 X 11.92mm with endless possibilities for use in various industries, and spheres of life.

Congratulations, Oluwatobi, on this feat. You have just shown the world that Nigerian youth can!

Nigerians react fellow countryman develops world’s smallest GPS

@enyola

A Nigerian? Yes! But did he do it in Nigeria? No!

When will Nigeria as a nation start growing her own talent instead of famzing them from afar?

@MrOzor1

Would you have supported him? Every sign of good news from anywhere, you jump on as if you contributed anything to the invention 🤦‍♀️

@DesmondTobeOris

I think what's next is how can we bring him back to transfer knowledge locally and inspire those with similar interests.

@Mistersabii

A big congratulations to Oluwatobi. This is no mean feat 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

@truebenny001

When this happens in another country, in a few years a multibillion dollar company will emerge.

Inventions are not meant to be “congratulated”. They are supposed to be gateway to startups, entrepreneurial ventures, business, companies.

But somehow, every single talent and invention from this part of the world always end up with so photo-op and political congratulations.

We still do not know how to convert ideas into multibillion dollar projects!

@001Gutiee

Congratulations to the young innovator behind this remarkable GPS tracking device!

Nigeria boasts talented individuals with groundbreaking ideas, but often lack support.

Challenge

1. Limited family and friend backing

2. Insufficient government support (state and federal)

I hope this innovation showcases potential. Government recognition and sponsorship could propel its success.

My message

Let's encourage and support our talented youth.

Together, we can foster innovation and progress in Nigeria.

@bosunoyeleke

When you develop the country further, we won’t need to go out to do all these wonders, fix Nigeria now and stop being a puppet of the west. Don’t just congratulate, industrialise

