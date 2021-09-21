Editor's note: Tony Arugba, the editor, Integrity Watch Magazine writes on a recent article which he notes attempted to defame Comrade Joseph Kpokpogri, the publisher of the magazine and an anti-corruption activist,

Comrade Joseph Kpokpogri is reputable for his campaign against anti-corruption. He is the publisher of Integrity Watchdog Magazine of which his reports are balanced and unbiased. His reports are not malice-driven, but facts.

For the writer of the venomous publication titled “ PRINCE KPOKPOGIRI: THE NOTORIOUS BLACKMAILER & EXTORTIONIST WHO IS A CONSULTANT WITH THE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION (EFCC) to tag Kpokpogri as a blackmailer shows that he is delusional, depraved, and has a small mind.

Arugba says Kpokpogiri is been subjected to an unfair media campaign at the moment. Photo credit: Comrade Prince Joseph Kpokpogiri

Source: Facebook

Being an anti-corruption crusader means people will attempt to tarnish your image by calling you unprintable names. They will label you a blackmailer or even arrest you for being a journalist of value.

Have you ever seen anybody throwing stones at an unripe mango? If there is any, it is a clear manifestation of psychotic dimension.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His dealings with Senator Peter Nwaoboshi are strictly on a friendship level. There was never a time he blackmailed Nwaoboshi as claimed by the writer. The claims by this writer are contrived. He concocted this false and baseless information from the pit of hell with help of the devil to enhance the defamatory campaign of his paymaster. Nwaoboshi’s travails had nothing to do with Kpokpogri.

On Tonto Dike’s false alarm of threat by Kpokpogri to expose her nudes, it is crystal clear that it is a situation of a relationship gone sour. If a relationship between two consenting adults ends, it is only fitting that both parties go their separate ways and seek emotional fortunes elsewhere. If she so claims that he threatened to release her nudes, let her provide irrefutable evidence.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is the minister of Niger Delta, former senator, former governor of Akwa-Ibom state, and high ranking member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with enormous political power. For the writer to claim that Kpokpogri is being used by Akpabio for racketeering is unthinkable considering the political and socio-economic power he wields. Akpabio has all the connections, so will not have any use for Kpokpogri. The relationship between Okowa and Kpokpogri is like father and son. There is a good rapport between them. To further show how twisted and demented the writer is, he claimed that Kpokpogri holds Okowa hostage. How can one man hold the sitting governor of Delta state hostage?

The writer continues to tow the path of ignorance or malice when he added Uduaghan to the fray. Uduaghan is a god-father figure to Kpokpogri, nothing more. The writer is desperate in his attempt to discredit Kpokpogri, which is the reason behind the false narratives he exhibited in the publication.

While he has never met Cecilia Ibru before, his relationship with Dr. Cairo Ojougbo is cordial. Dr. Cairo is a respected Deltan and elder statesman.

As a Nigerian with inalienable rights, Kpokpogri has the right to association. Ngozi Olejeme, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of House Representatives, Hon. Friday Osanebi and other persons mentioned are people he knows. Of course, there is nothing wrong with being friends with respected members of the society such as they. The way the writer has gone about this publication shows he is clueless. As a writer, you must write with facts. He mentioned different figures without evidence to back up his claims.

The quality of a good writer includes a unique quality of maintaining discipline; patience; ability to write with facts; paying attention to details among others. All these qualities are deficient in this piece, which indicates that the writer is a mediocre. He needs to hon his writing skills in order not to be an embarrassment to the journalistic profession. We dare him to provide evidence to back his false claims, less he hides his face in shame.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints, or compliments.

Source: Legit