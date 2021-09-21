There are worries that the judicial system of Nigeria has been invaded by secessionists in the country

This allegation was made by groups under the aegis of the Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria

According to the groups, some judges are currently been intimidated to do the bidding of the secessionist groups

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COHCSON) has said it suspects strongly that secessionists are infiltrating the nation’s judicial system.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, September 21, the chair of COHCSON, Oduma Richard Oduma explained that it became necessary to raise the alarm to save the nation from apparent danger.

President Buhari's government has been battling with secessionists in the past few years. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

His words:

“This press conference is called to condemn what is turning out to be an execution of a detailed plan to subvert and undermine the country's judicial system.

“When we first heard that the dissident and secessionist IPOB and Yoruba nation groups were planning to infiltrate the courts at all levels we dismissed the allegations. But latest developments have indeed forced us to raise this alert.

“It has come to our notice that the groups are resorting to blackmail and intimidation to hoodwink the judges into granting them unmerited judicial favours.

“As part of the evil plots, IPOB has instituted a N5billion case at the Abia state High Court Umuahia where a judge would, out of fear of harassment and violence, grant them the plea.

“It has become obvious that IPOB intends to use its violence-stricken sit-at-home enforcement style to force the judges to do their bidding.

“On the case of Igboho, we are aware that having failed to secure his release from Benin Republic authorities, the leaders resolved to raise funds to patronise friendly judges in Nigeria who are sympathetic to their cause.”

The CSOs appealed to judges not to be intimidated by the antics of secessionists but to be diligent in their responsibility in the interest of the entire country.

Arewa group hails patriotic Nigerians in the US

Meanwhile, a pressure group, Arewa Youth Federation has lauded Nigerians living in the United States of America for showing solidarity with the country and its president, Muhammadu Buhari in New York as world leaders converge for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The group in a statement signed by its president, Muhammad Matazu described the act as patriotic and appealed to the few who have refused to see the good things happening in the country to have a rethink.

Some Nigerians living abroad under the aegis, “One Nigeria Group” had organised a procession on the streets of New York to show their support for their country as world leaders assembled for the annual meeting of UNGA.

