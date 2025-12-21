The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the death of Theophillus Adetunji Akeredolu, a retired deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) and respected traditional leader

According to a statement issued by the force's public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, Akeredolu passed away aged 83

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - Theophillus Akeredolu, a respected traditional leader serving as the Chief Aremo of Afao, Ikere-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that, in addition to serving as the Chief Aremo of Afao, the 83-year-old held prominent titles within the African Church community in Abuja and Ekiti State.

Nigerian police mourn as an illustrious Ekiti son, Theophillus Adetunji Akeredolu, dies.

In a statement on Sunday morning, December 21, obtained by Legit.ng, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the agency is deeply saddened by Akeredolu’s death, describing him as a distinguished senior retired police officer and elder statesman.

Akeredolu, a deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), passed away on Tuesday, December 9.

Theophillus Akeredolu's death: Egbetokun sad

Reacting to the retired DIG's demise, Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, extended condolences to the family, friends, associates, and the people of Ekiti State.

The police said:

"The Force mourns the loss of a dedicated professional whose legacy of service, leadership, and integrity will remain a source of inspiration to generations of police officers."

Nigeria police's Benjamin Hundeyin releases statement mourning Theophillus Akeredolu.

Theophillus Akeredolu's profile

Born on 25th October, 1942, the late DIG Akeredolu was enlisted into the NPF on September 1, 1969, initially serving as a civilian lecturer at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, before converting to a general duty police officer with the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on August 1, 1973.

Akeredolu attended St. John Primary School, Afao, Ikere-Ekiti; Teacher Training Colleges in Epinmi, Akoko and Ifako, Lagos; and the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English and a Diploma in Education. He also obtained a Diploma in Law from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and a Diploma in Journalism, among other professional qualifications.

Throughout his policing career, he held several strategic and leadership positions, including the Officer-in-Charge of Investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Kwara State Command; Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command; Commandant, Detective College, Enugu; Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Calabar; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of ‘B’ Department (Operations), Force Headquarters, Abuja. He was promoted to the rank of DIG on January 1, 2001, and served as DIG in charge of ‘B’ Department (Operations) at Force Headquarters, Abuja, until his retirement on March 14, 2002.

The late DIG Akeredolu also benefitted from extensive local and international professional training, including courses at the Metropolitan Police College, Hendon, London; Middle Management Course at the Royal Institute of Public Administration, London; Intermediate Command Course at the Staff College, Jos; the Senior Command Course, Durham, Great Britain; and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. He was honoured with several medals, including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

