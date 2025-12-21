The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited Aliko Dangote to provide evidence in his petition against former NMDPRA boss, Farouk Ahmed

Dangote accused Ahmed of corruption, including spending over $7 million of public funds on his children’s education in Switzerland

Despite Ahmed’s resignation, ICPC confirmed that a panel of investigators has been set up to pursue the probe in the public interest

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited businessman Aliko Dangote to provide more information regarding his petition against the immediate past managing director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.

Dangote was expected to appear or send his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), on Monday, December 22, 2025, when the ICPC’s investigation into the petition formally commenced.

Crack investigators assigned to Dangote petition

Sources confirm to The Nation that the commission raised a panel of crack investigators on Friday to handle the probe.

A well-placed source told The Nation: “All is set for the investigation. ICPC has set up a panel of crack investigators on Dangote’s petition. The Chairman of the commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), asked the trusted team to stay action on a case and focus on Dangote’s petition. This underscores the importance attached to this case.”

The source added that Dangote or his lawyer had been invited to adopt the petition and present relevant documents or evidence to support the allegations. “He who alleges must prove or provide lead on the allegations which our investigators must act on,” the source said.

Allegations of corruption and economic sabotage

Dangote accused Farouk Ahmed of corruption and misappropriation of funds, including spending millions of dollars on his four children’s education in exclusive schools in Switzerland. In his petition, submitted on Tuesday through his lawyer, Dangote demanded the arrest, investigation and prosecution of Farouk for allegedly living above his means as a public servant.

The businessman alleged: “Engr Farouk Ahmed spent without evidence of lawful means of income humongous amount of money of over $7million of public funds, for the education of his four children in different schools in Switzerland for a period of six years upfront.”

Dangote further claimed that Farouk engaged in economic sabotage by undermining domestic refining and colluding with international traders and oil importers through the continued issuance of import licences.

Farouk Ahmed’s resignation does not halt probe

Although Farouk Ahmed has resigned his appointment, ICPC sources stressed that the investigation would continue. “The resignation of Ahmed does not affect this probe which is in the public interest,” the source said.

The commission explained that Section 19 of the ICPC Act 2000 makes it an offence for any public officer to use his or her position to confer an unfair or corrupt advantage on themselves, relatives, associates, or other public officers. Anyone found guilty faces five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Dangote refinery’s N100 billion lawsuit

The cold war between Dangote and petroleum regulators had earlier sparked a N100 billion lawsuit. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging import licences issued by the NMDPRA and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The refinery argued that the regulator’s decision to grant licences for the importation of refined petroleum products violated sections of the Petroleum Industry Act, despite Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity.

ICPC petition guidelines

According to ICPC petition guidelines, “Any person anywhere in the world may make a complaint against any other person (corporate or non-corporate) in Nigeria, where reasonable grounds exist for suspecting that such a person has conspired to commit or attempted to commit or has committed an offence under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

The commission emphasised that it would be fair to all parties involved in the investigation and that malicious or frivolous petitions could attract punishment under the enabling law.

