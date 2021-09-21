The Imo state police command has confirmed that a 34-year-old man, Obinwanne Iwu, has been killed

Speaking on the incident, the state commissioner of police, Rabiu Hussaini, said Iwu was an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri

According to him, Iwu and his gang were trying to enforce a sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB when he met his death

Owerri, Imo - A report by Premium Times indicates that Obinwanne Iwu, a man believed to be a leader of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN), was on Monday, September 20, lynched in Imo state, Nigeria’s southeast while trying to enforce the sit-at-home order by the proscribed group.

Legit.ng gathered that the ESN is a security arm of the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Police have revealed how the mob lynched Obinwanne Iwu. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that the commissioner of police in Imo, Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed the incident in a press statement signed by the police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam.

He added that Hussaini had directed that the lynching suspects must be handed over to the police for proper investigation.

Abattam said residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo came out of their houses and were going about their lawful businesses.

Iwu beaten to death while gang members fled

He stated that before the police patrol team could arrive at the scene, the ESN member had been lynched, while his gang members fled.

Abattam said:

“Obinwanne Iwu, 34, who is an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri, went to the market with his gang, trying to enforce a sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group.

“They were shouting at the top of their voices that ‘today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit-at-home order.”

Abattam said the residents of the area got angry and resisted the gang, and grabbed Iwu, adding that the mob tied his hands behind his back and beat him to death, while others fled.

The police, however, said nobody has been arrested over the incident.

