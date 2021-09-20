Residents in the southeast have returned back to their normal lives on Mondays as the sit-at-home order is no longer respected

In Imo and Abia states, residents went about their daily activities without fear of being harassed or attacked

Before now, there was widespread condemnation of the action as many say it was affecting the southeast economy

Owerri - Commercial activities returned to major parts of Owerri, the capital of Imo state, on Monday, September 20 after weeks of compliance to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Cable newspaper reports that banks, shops, schools and markets were opened for business — compared to previous Mondays where business areas and major roads were deserted.

The sit-at-home protest was due to the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB's leader. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Ifunanya Nwosu, a trader at Wetheral road in Owerri, expressed delight over the return of commercial activities.

She said while the sit-at-home order lasted, her business was impacted negatively.

Her words:

“You know life is more important than anything. We have to stay indoors out of fear because nobody knows what could happen as we trade in this place.

“I commend IPOB for cancelling this sit-at-home order because it was seriously affecting my business, these fruits I sell is where I get what I feed my family on daily basis.”

Izuchukwu Nwaiwu, a commercial vehicle operator, called on the federal government to dialogue with IPOB to prevent further outbreaks of violence in the region.

His words:

“It is high time the federal government to engage the separatist group in a dialogue and also release its leader who is currently in detention to prevent further spread of violence and killings in the entire south-east region.”

Vanguard newspaper reports that residents of Umuahia went about their businesses on Monday, September 20 without fear or intimidation.

According to the report, the markets were also open while human and vehicular movements flowed freely.

There was however an unconfirmed report of an attack on passengers coming to Umuahia from Ohafia.

But when contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna said it was some miscreants suspected to be robbers who blocked the Igbere section of the road.

He said that on sighting a team of police and military van on patrol the suspected robbers abandoned the roadblock and fled into the bush.

How Nnamani condemned IPOB's sit-at-home order

Recall that a former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, had expressed deep concern over the sit-at-home directive by IPOB.

Nnamani said the order is against the Igbo's interest and has negatively affected the economy and social life in the southeast.

The lawmaker said the Igbo character is defined by hard work, noting that the sit-at-home order is antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

How research group predicted the end of sit-at-home

A report by the SB Morgen Intelligence had earlier indicated that residents were becoming tired of the group's sit-at-home order on Mondays.

The outlawed group made the decision after its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and extradited by Nigerian authorities.

According to the report, support for the IPOB was steadily declining on a daily basis.

