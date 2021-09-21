Popular fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji, has shared her detailed near-death experience at her friend's house in Lagos

Laura narrated how she and a friend could have passed out at midnight while sleeping with their generator set on

The young lady further advised her fans to keep their generator set far away from where they sleep

Popular Lagos based author, Laura Ikeji has explained how she and one of her friends almost lost their lives after sleeping and inhaling enough generator fumes at midnight.

Laura Ikeji recounts how she almost lost her life after inhaling generator fumes. Credit: @lauraikeji

The mother of two shared slides of the not too palatable experience on her verified Instagram page.

According to her:

"Let me tell you a little story and how dangerous this generator fume is, so years ago, I went to visit my friend at her place in Oniru."

She continued that there was no power supply at midnight so they switched on the generator. After about an hour, their apartment was covered with fumes and her friend had already passed out but she was weak and able to open her eyes but could not see anything.

"Long story short, we survived and left the house that morning. If we had stayed in the house for longer hmmm God forbid."

She then advised Nigerians to put their generators far away from where they sleep.

Fans reactions

Some of her fans have started dropping encouraging comments on the post and giving advice on how to handle the havoc of generator fumes. Legit.ng captured some of these comments, read below:

Kingdankas:

"Every landlord should build a generator house away from the house. That's how it's done these days."

Houseofdeedee.ng:

"Never been a fan of going to sleep with the generator on, no matter how far from the room it is. Anything after 11pm, it honestly just becomes annoying and inconsiderate to the environment/neighbors."

Mamahnnedi:

"I had a similar experience. Someone found me on the floor already passed out. It took me two weeks to recover properly. Please your generators should be placed far away from you."

Nekkybaybeh:

"That happened because u both had inhaled high amounts of Carbon (II) Oxide, a gas formed form the incomplete combustion of carbon. It weakens the respiratory tract as this gas has deprived blood cells of oxygen, and there is an insufficient supply of Oxygen to the brain…hence ur weakness …. Dunno if I also experienced shortness of breath…This story here is related to what is happening in my state, River state…. people are steadily inhaling soot and one fears what wld happen in 10-15 years, lung cancers et all. Thank God u survived. A very thin line between life a death…. Very very thin."

