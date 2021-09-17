The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with a lot of talented and greatly admired stars who no doubt inspire their fans.

Many times, these celebrities pass their star qualities to their children who soon have a large fan base on social media just for being their adorable selves.

A lot of top celebs have been seen to be great softies when it comes to their children as they gush over them and flaunt them on the internet.

Being a known personality might be a lot of work, but for these celebrity babies, they seem to take the fame with ease, perhaps because they are oblivious of just how much they are admired by fans.

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on some of the cutest celebrity babies who have fans just where they want them, at the tip of their fingers.

1. Ire Ajeyemi:

Actress Toyin Abraham and filmmaker, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s cute son is greatly loved by fans. His closeness to his dad over his mum also amuses a number of Nigerians.

2. Christabel Izoduwa:

Actress Etinosa Idemudia’s lookalike daughter is also a delight to behold. Her ever cheery appearance has endeared many to her.

3. Zen Adenibuyan:

BBNaija stars, Teddy A and BamBam’s daughter, Zendaya, is one cute little girl that lights up social media with her smile.

4. Adejare Kosoko:

Top singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Adejare’s photo was unveiled for the first time on her first birthday and it was worth the wait.

5. King Eleora Atinuke:

Talented Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth aka Dee Unknown, recently welcomed their first child together.

6. Tomike Adeoye:

Media personality, Tomike Adeoye and her man, Tosin, recently welcomed their baby girl. Her mother was so star-struck that she named her after herself.

7. Matthew Edwards:

BBNaija star, Mike Edwards and his athlete wife, Perri Shakes Drayton, have continued to carry fans along since the birth of their son, Matthew and even till now that he has celebrated his first birthday.

8. Maya Okpocha:

Comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, recently shared the good news of the birth of their new daughter, Maya, with fans. They also shared some of her adorable photos that left fans hooked.

9. Munir Nwoko:

Actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko's cute baby boy, Munir, is in the limelight just like his celebrity parents.

10. Starr

BBNaija star Tboss' cute daughter is one little girl fans continue to gush over.

