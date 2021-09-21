As the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show comes to an end, three of the five finalists have already been determined

Emmanuel secured his place in the finals by winning the Ultimate Veto Power and also got a spot for Liquorose and Cross by making them the Heads of House

A number of internet users have reacted to news of the selected finalists as they try to determine which other two housemates will join them

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show is already in its final weeks and fans on the show have been made aware of three out of the five finalists.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Big Brother introduced the Ultimate Veto Power game to help a lucky housemate secure their place in the finals.

Emmanuel emerged the winner of the task and was given the power to bring two other housemates along to the finals with him.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists, Liquorose, Cross and Emmanuel.

Source: Instagram

The young man did this by selecting the Head of House and Deputy HOH. Emmanuel chose his in-house bae, Liquorose, to be the HOH and Cross was selected as her deputy.

See the moment Emmanuel helped Liquorose and Cross secure place as finalists below:

See the three finalists below:

1. Liquorose:

This 26-year-old dancer is perhaps one of the most popular housemates from the Shine Ya Eye season. She already had a large fanbase before entering the show and her lovers seem to have grown since then.

Her time in the house was characterized by a great number of wins when it comes to tasks and she is one of the richest housemates going by the prize money she has won.

Liquorose has also made headlines on different occasions over her relationship with her co-star, Emmanuel.

2. Emmanuel:

This 24-year-old housemate is no doubt one of the easygoing stars on the show. The model and fitness enthusiast has managed to secure his spot in the finals after escaping eviction on different occasions.

His relationship with co-star, Liquorose, has raised some questions from fans of the show as some of them claim he is not into her.

However, his downcast behavior when Liquorose ignored him for some days as part of her secret task has proven otherwise.

Emmanuel has remained drama free on the show despite another co-star, Angel, claiming that he is a flirt and doesn’t genuinely like Liquorose.

3. Cross:

This 30-year-old businessman and fitness enthusiast is one housemate who has the love of many fans of the show owing to his playful and childlike nature despite being a stud.

He has been known to show his soft and emotional side on the show after expressing his feelings to Saskay and even got fans talking about dyslexia after admitting to Angel that he might have it.

Cross eventually got the chance to finally enter the Head of House lounge after Emmanuel secured his place in the finals with the Deputy HOH title.

Fans of the show predict the remaining 2 housemates to join the finalists and make top 5

Soon after Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross secured their place in the finals, it led to a debate on social media with fans predicting which remaining two housemates will join them to complete the top 5 list.

Read some of their comments below:

Deyniksglam:

"Obviously pere and whitemoney."

Foodcakeeventquaters_:

"Wm and Angel."

Aralola1.1:

"Whitemoney and queen."

Princess_odoki:

"WM and Pere ."

Yaa_queenatta:

"WM and Angel."

Interesting.

