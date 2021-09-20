As the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show gradually comes to an end, Big Brother introduced a new twist to the game

One housemate was given the chance to secure their place in the finals by winning the Ultimate Veto Power

Emmanuel won the title and was able to select the Head of House and Deputy HOH while the rest of them were put up for eviction

Big Brother has introduced a new twist to the Shine Ya Eye show in the form of the Ultimate Veto Power.

It was announced to the housemates that they had the chance to secure their place in the finals and have immunity by winning the veto power.

Unlike their usual Head of House board game, a more complex task was organized for the housemates and Emmanuel eventually emerged victorious.

To make good his promise, Big Brother announced that Emmanuel had now secured his stay on the show till the final week. He was also made to select the Head of House and the DHOH.

It came as no surprise when he selected Liquorose to be the Head of House. However, Cross was quite shocked when Emmanuel selected him to be the Deputy HOH for the week.

Big Brother then announced that the remaining housemates, Whitemoney, Pere, Angel, Nini, Saga and Queen were all automatically up for eviction.

Social media users react to turn of events

A number of internet users were pleased by Emmanuel's win as well as his choice for Head of House and DHOH. Read some of their comments below:

Its.giftie:

"I love EMMANUEL with my whole heart❤️❤️❤️❤️. Very smart selections."

Nessa_george_:

"Automatically the 3 of them are on the finalist list and this are the people we even want sef so whitemoney and pere will join ,then queen, saga ,nini and angel will go……omo am soo happy for liquorose ooh."

Bennietah:

"Congratulations Emma!!! So happy for him. Cross most especially!"

Its_zarritah:

"Nice selection,to select cross as deputy."

Adunniiiiiiiiiiiiiiii:

"His name is Emmanuel , God is truly with him ."

Nice one.

