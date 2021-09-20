An emotional video of a little Zimbabwean fan of evicted BBNaija housemate, Yousef has hit the internet.

The crying video of the young fan was shared by Yousef himself on his official Instagram page.

The ex-housemate consoled him and promised bigger things ahead, fans have also trooped in to console the little Zimbabwean fan

A video of a little Zimbabwean fan of evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate has emerged online.

The young chap was recorded crying uncontrollably after getting to know that his favourite housemate, Yousef had been evicted from the house.

BBNaija: Little Zimbabwean Yousef fan cries after his evicton. Credit: @officialking_yousef

Source: Instagram

Yousef and Saskay were the recent housemates who were evicted from the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house.

The news got the young fan crying uncontrollably, the ex-housemate posted the video of the little boy with a caption,

"Do not cry kid. BIGGER THINGS AWAIT US!!!! THE WORLD AIN'T READY FOR US YET."

Check out the post below;

Fans react:

The emotional video got some of Yousef fans talking as most consoled the little boy. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below;

Pretyfawzee:

"Awwww even the kids loves him bigger tins await u my friend."

Zuzumamman:

"Awww! We are sorry boy! Yousef is grateful."

Olive_etukudo_:

"Sorry dear. Yousef will make you proud outside too."

Mariam.yusuf.77:

"Am a biggest fan from Uganda."

631__Isa_nafisat:

"I swear there is something wrong somewhere I know how I voted I swear bbnaija is a scam I'm confused and in pain I didnt see it coming I'm done with this show to hell with them."

Margaret_unusual:

"Yousef u went far beyond people’s expectations proud of you."

T_a_t_e1:

"Love from Zimbabwe."

Sopheeia_:

"This was how I was crying when he got evicted. I felt very very bad."

Real_kisu_gh:

"I cried too all the way from Ghana ."

Yousef gets mouthwatering deal while still in BBNaija house

BBNaija ex-housemate, Yousef made his fans proud when he bagged a new deal with a German and Nigerian based clothing brand while still in the house.

Yousef's official page shared the news of the new deal from a statement by the brand's CEO

The brand CEO confirmed the appointment via a statement that said 'Yousef has proven himself in key areas that will benefit the brand and the world'.

