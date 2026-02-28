The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has opened applications for the sixth cohort of its six-month AIG Public Leaders Programme

Delivered by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, with applications closing on April 12, 2026, ahead of an October 2026 start

Since 2021, alumni have implemented over 230 reform projects across Africa, with 62% earning promotions or expanded leadership roles

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the sixth cohort of its transformative AIG Public Leaders Programme (AIG PLP).

This flagship six-month executive education initiative, delivered by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, is designed to empower high-potential public sector leaders across Africa with the tools, networks, and strategic insight required to deliver meaningful reform across African public institutions.

Applications are now open to qualified public servants from all English-speaking African countries and will close on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The programme commences in October 2026.

Since its inception in 2021, the AIG PLP has built a formidable reputation for creating tangible impact. Alumni from the programme have gone on to design and implement more than 230 reform projects within their ministries, departments, and agencies across Africa.

An impact survey revealed that 62% of alumni have earned promotions or assumed expanded leadership roles post-training, demonstrating the programme's direct effect on career advancement and institutional influence.

"Across Africa, the complexity of public sector challenges demands more than good intentions. It requires reformers who understand systems, can navigate institutional realities, and are equipped to implement sustainable change. The AIG PLP is designed to meet this need,” said Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

As part of the programme, a PLP alumna, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Lagos State DSVA, launched a secure self-reporting tool that allows survivors of domestic and sexual abuse safely document incidents and preserve evidence. Survivors are already accessing support, and the tool ensures that crucial proof is protected until justice can be sought. This is one of over 230 impactful reform projects being implemented across sectors as diverse as healthcare, finance, agriculture, and education. We are seeing proof every day that investing in the capacity and leadership potential of people, delivers the kind of transformation that policy alone cannot achieve."

The AIG PLP is a blended learning experience that combines online sessions with an intensive residential module.

It is offered at no cost to selected participants, with the Foundation covering all costs of the programme, including accommodation and feeding during the residential weeks.

Participants gain direct access to world-class faculty from the University of Oxford, and learn to tackle core public sector challenges, such as:

Negotiating in the public interest.

Harnessing digital technology for governance.

Strengthening public organisations.

Upholding integrity in public life.

The curriculum culminates in a capstone reform project, where participants apply their new skills to a real-world challenge within their institution. This practical component ensures that learning translates directly into actionable solutions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early. For more details on the application process and to apply, please visit the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation website.

