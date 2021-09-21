It is a known fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion icon when it comes to Nigerian celebrities, and not everyone gets it as good as he does.

More often than not, social media witnesses several failed recreations of looks rocked by the Big Brother Naija host.

The BBNaija host is a fashion icon. Photo credit: @ebuka, @tyntyfashions_tntfashions

Source: Instagram

Well, this is certainly not the case with fashion designer, Olubunmi Ojo-Adenugba.

Like the popular saying goes, what a man can do, a woman can do better. And this is certainly reflected in how impressive Adenugba replications of Ebuka's looks have been.

The designer recently took fans down memory lane with a compilation of all the times she recreated looks rocked by the media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

And it doesn't take much to see that she nailed every single look, effortlessly.

Swipe to see all seven photos below:

Ebuka in a colour blocking outfit

The recent Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show saw two housemates, Yousef and Saskay exiting the house. It, however, also captured Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looking dapper in his outfit.

Sunday live eviction shows are often highly anticipated by BBNaija fans and it has as much to do with who gets kicked out as it does with the host, Ebuka's fashion.

As expected, Ebuka left fashion enthusiasts in awe when he popped up on our screens in a healthy dose of colours that are - for lack of a better word - pure goals.

Ebuka in a jumpsuit

Ebuka rocked a jumpsuit in another eviction show and we cannot help but re-stan him! The stunning piece which was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

A brief trip to their website shows the outfit isn't in the catalogue on display as it was custom-made for the media personality.

Although reluctant to disclose the cost of the outfit, a reliable source revealed to Legit.ng that it took a week and a half to bring the stylish piece to life.

More celebrity style recreations

Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has definitely got fans who love everything about her, down to her sense of style.

The veteran actress and mother of four has managed to maintain a stunning figure which she never hesitates to flaunt in beautifully curated outfits.

A few weeks ago, Omosexy as she is fondly called, left many fans in awe of her beauty when she shared photos of herself in a dazzling black corset dress that did justice to her lady curves.

Source: Legit.ng